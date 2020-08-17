New Ill. COVID-19 mitigation efforts to take effect at bars, restaurants, casinos, gatherings in Metro East

METRO EAST, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases and to prevent the spread of the illness, the Illinois Department of Public Health has announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Region 4.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, bars, restaurants, casinos, meetings, and gathering sizes will be further restricted under the new measure for a 14-day period.
According to IDPH, Region 4 is reporting three consecutive days of a test positivity rate of 8 percent or higher.
Region 4 consists of communities in the Metro East which include the following counties: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.
The following are the new mitigation measures that will take place in Region 4:
- Meetings, social events, and other gatherings are now limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will close at 11 p.m., matching the newly imposed closing times for St. Louis
- All reception halls closed
- Party buses not allowed to operate
- Reservations required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors
- Indoor tables reduced to six people or less
- No dancing indoors
- Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating
- Tables should continue to be six feet apart
IDPH said if the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.
Governor JB Pritzker plans to discuss the COVID-19 response in the Metro East region on Monday, Aug. 17.
The governor will join local leaders for meeting at 1:30 p.m. in East St. Louis.
