1 new death, 89 active COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported one more death and 21 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 17.
The COVID-19 related death was a male in his 80s.
The diagnosed individuals include:
- One male under the age of 13
- One female under the age of 13
- Six females in their 20s
- One female in her 30s
- Three males in their 20s
- One male in his 30s
- One male in his 40s
- One female in her 40s
- One female in her 50s
- Two males in their 50s
- One male in his 70s
- One female in her 80s
- One male in his 80s
- One additional Perry County resident that is an employee from the Perry County long-term care facility
There have now been 219 confirmed cases in the county.
The summary of the confirmed cases are:
89 active cases
126 released from isolation
4 deaths
