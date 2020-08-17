1 new death, 89 active COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported one more death and 21 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 17. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Jessica Ladd | August 17, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 3:22 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported one more death and 21 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 17.

The COVID-19 related death was a male in his 80s.

The diagnosed individuals include:

  • One male under the age of 13
  • One female under the age of 13
  • Six females in their 20s
  • One female in her 30s
  • Three males in their 20s
  • One male in his 30s
  • One male in his 40s
  • One female in her 40s
  • One female in her 50s
  • Two males in their 50s
  • One male in his 70s
  • One female in her 80s
  • One male in his 80s
  • One additional Perry County resident that is an employee from the Perry County long-term care facility

There have now been 219 confirmed cases in the county.

The summary of the confirmed cases are:

 89 active cases

 126 released from isolation

 4 deaths

