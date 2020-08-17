13 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported thirteen more cases of COVID-19 on August 17.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one under ten, one teen, four in their twenties, and one in her fifties
- Male – one under ten, one pre-teen, one in his thirties, one in his forties, one in his fifties, and one in his sixties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 789 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Ten individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 667 individuals.
Currently, 102 active cases are being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.