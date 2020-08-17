Meal delivery for Cobden, Ill. students to begin Tuesday

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Meal delivery for students will start on Tuesday, August 18.
According to the Cobden Elementary school on Facebook, buses will leave the school at 9:30 a.m. to deliver breakfast and lunch. They ask that parents or guardians be ready to meet the buses as they arrive.
The school said all bus routes will run and a home base location will be available for those who do not live on a bus route. It will be located at the North Entrance of the elementary building and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily.
