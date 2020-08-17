MDC invites homeschool students to survey a stream

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting homeschool students ages 10-15 to survey a stream.
The students will get a first-hand view of stream life and learn about stream ecosystems at the free MDC program “Homeschool Stream Stomp.”
This program will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on August 19 and will consist of a wade through a section of Cape LaCroix Creek (directly under the Lexington Avenue overpass in Cape Girardeau).
Participants should meet at the parking lot next to the recreation trail just south of the Lexington/Highway W round-about.
Participants should wear comfortable clothing and wear closed-toed shoes.
MDC staff will provide nets and other equipment for aquatic animal observation.
To ensure the health of all, face coverings will be required of participants during the instruction part of the program but face coverings will not be required during the time in the creek.
Those interested can register for this program here.
