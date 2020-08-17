Man arrested in connection to July shooting in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in July.
Edward T. Weaver, 34, of Murphysboro, was arrested on August 14 at 9:31 p.m. during a traffic stop. He was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon/possession by a felon and aggravated possession of a stolen firearm.
Weaver was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
On Friday, July 15, Murphysboro police responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of North 14th Street and Manning Street.
Police said a 44-year-old Murphysboro man was shot in the left hand.
The incident was investigated by the Murphysboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
