Malden, Mo. man accused of shooting at police officer, endangering the welfare of a child

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges for shooting at a police officer and endangering the welfare of a child.
Perry Handy, 66, of Malden, was charged on Monday with felony assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney, the investigation began on Sunday when Dunklin County 911 operators received a report that Handy had shot at two people in the 40000 block of State Highway 25, just north of Malden.
The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from the Malden Police Department.
When Malden police arrived, they were told Handy was in the shed at the back of the home, along with two young children.
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, police asked Handy to come out of the shed. They said he then stepped out and fired a 12-gauge shotgun at the officer before going back in the shed.
The officer, a 13-year veteran, did not return fire because of the children inside the shed with Handy.
A short while later, Handy left the shed and was taken into custody.
He is being held without bond in the Dunklin County Jail.
The investigation is being conducted by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Malden Police Department.
