Less than 50% response rate to 2020 Census reported in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is urging residents who have not completed their 2020 Census survey to do so soon.
Census surveys are due before September 30.
Surveys should only take approximately five minutes to complete.
As of August 17, 46.2 percent of households in Carbondale have responded to the survey.
According to Carbondale, the city will lose approximately $1,600 per person, per year for the next ten years for every resident that does not complete the survey.
Funds calculated from census numbers will be used for public services, including transportation, education, social service programs and city improvement projects, such as road construction.
In order to help residents fill out the survey, members with the U.S. Census Bureau will be in Carbondale at various locations every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Times and locations will be announced on the city’s social media pages, including Facebook.
