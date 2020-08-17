1 injured in crash involving 2 SEMIs on US 60 Eastbound near Dudley, Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a crash involving two SEMI trucks on Monday morning, August 17.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, a 2019 Freightliner was turning right on U.S. 60 eastbound, two miles west of Dudley, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Freightliner.
The report stated the 2016 Freightliner then traveled through the median and overturned. Its driver, a 40-year-old New Madrid man, was taken to an area hospital for “moderate” injuries.
