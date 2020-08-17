Ill. Dept. of Public Health: travel map shows risk of COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new travel map to show residents the risk of potential exposure if traveling to other states.
You can click here to see the map. It shows countries and U.S. states with increased risk of COVID-19 based on case rates.
“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”
According to IDPH, locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map.
Health officials said airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. They said the more people you come into contact with, for longer periods of time, the greater your risk of infection if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
They remind residents to take precautions when stopping for gas, food and bathroom breaks when traveling by car or RV.
