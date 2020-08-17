Heartland school district answers questions about virtual learning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As your family deals with virtual learning for the first time, you may have some questions.
“Teachers will be rolling out their ideas very soon and seeking feedback from families and students to make sure that they feel well supported in this new age of learning that we are in,” said Tina Schuessler, Cape Public Schools technology coach.
There are a few questions to be answered before school begins in one week.
Like, how much teaching will be live?
“It is definitely not always live throughout the entire day. Now we do want to offer our students live instructions, especially with our young kids having group time through morning meetings to engage an interact with their classmates. That will take place daily,” said Schuessler.
For the older students, Technology Specialist Jamie Russell said it really depends on the teacher.
“At the high school there may be less face to face, more on your own. It just depends on the teacher and depends on the content area as well,” he said.
Also, will students sit in front of the computer all day?
Russell says that won’t be the case.
“It just depends on the teacher, on the activity, you know, how much time they are sitting and actually doing things or working on work,” he said.
What if a student has a question?
“The teachers will have open office hours during the day to get any extra help that they might need, said Russell.
If problems arise these two will be there to help..
“If teachers don’t know they will likely come to one of us and if we don’t know we will search until we do,” said Schuessler.
Schuessler said virtual learning can be very beneficial.
“I think as long as we have solid instructional design with how these courses are created and keeping in mind ease of access especially when working with young students or students with disabilities it can be a very positive thing,” she said.
