Group awaits green light on application for new Kennett hospital

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project is awaiting an answer from a state health committee to begin the process to bring a new hospital facility to Kennett.
Mainstreet HealthVentures, LLC, submitted the full application on July 2, and anticipates meeting before the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee on September 14 where they hope to get the approval to build the new hospital.
The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center closed its doors on June 11, 2018.
Since then, various groups and the community have been wanting to re-establish critical medical services in the area.
This new proposed healthcare facility is an estimated $25 million project that will replace the existing facility. It will be constructed as a 49-bed full-service 70,000 square foot primary care hospital that will attract roughly 200 jobs.
The inpatient bed component is comprised of 37 adult acute beds, six pediatric acute beds and six ICU beds. They also plan to have dual-certification for swing-bed status for all beds, provision of physical, occupational and speech therapy and Medicare “provider based status” for urgent care clinic.
Other components will include a four-room inpatient/outpatient surgical suite with surgical recovery unit; 24-hour, seven-bed emergency room; a five-bed urgent care clinic for non-emergency patients; and a 24-hour medical imaging with a 24-hour clinical lab.
"November 1 would be the commencement of our project, assuming we gain approval by that date," Mainstreet HealthVentures Advisor Kerry Noble said. "The first step would be the demolition of the existing structure. It's probably going to take about to do all the site preparation before we can commence with construction."
Noble said the community have been in favor of bringing healthcare services back in the area and have even organized a community task force to attract groups to bring in ideas to see how they can address the need of getting a facility back in the area.
Noble met with the task force on Monday to tell them about the project.
“It’s going to be amazingly essential that we get this accomplished and I think that this has been the best opportunity for the community to bring revitalization of healthcare services back to this area,” he said.
Noble said the new hospital should also enhance opportunities to attract new industries in the area, increase eligibility criteria for enrollment from 22 percent to 133 percent of poverty income guidelines for single adults and estimate lower costs per patient per day, in comparison to surrounding healthcare facilities.
Noble said this is estimated to be a 20-month project with an anticipated completion date of May 1, 2022.
For more information about the application of this project, you can find that here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.