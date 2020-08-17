Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
Currently, 39,315 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 813 deaths. (Source: Kentucky Department of Public Health)
By Marsha Heller | August 17, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 10:49 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.

Currently, 39,315 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 813 deaths.

On Sunday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 390 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The total number of recoveries and Kentuckians recovered from the virus will be released during Gov. Beshear’s briefing on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.