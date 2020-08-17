Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.
Currently, 39,315 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 813 deaths.
On Sunday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 390 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
The total number of recoveries and Kentuckians recovered from the virus will be released during Gov. Beshear’s briefing on Monday.
