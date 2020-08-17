Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on August 17.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 30s, case status in progress
- One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
Gallatin County
- One female, in her 30s, case status in progress
White County
- One female, under the age of 5, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 143 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 91 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 56 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
