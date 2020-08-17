Dept. of Energy site in Paducah raises more than 27K pounds of food for area charities

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Department of Energy site in Paducah raised 27,810 pounds of food for regional charities.
“Summer has always been a difficult season for many of our local nonprofit food pantries and kitchens,” said Paducah site lead Jennifer Woodard of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “This year, those challenges have been increased further by COVID-19. These donations will help local nonprofits continue to provide much-needed services for our communities.”
The 2020 campaign benefitted Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County; Paducah’s Cooperative Ministries, Martha’s Vineyard, Salvation Army, and River City Mission in McCracken County; St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County; and COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.
“Lighthouse Community Food Bank has been blessed by the Feds Feed Families program over the past several years,” said Lighthouse Community Food Bank Co-Chair Frank Cage. “Since our organization operates by donations only, the program has been a big contributor, helping us serve people in need in Ballard County. We appreciate the support we receive from the Paducah site.”
The Paducah site teamed up with site contractors in July. DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. and Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC participated in a digital campaign to support the federal government’s Feds Feed Families program.
Feds Feed Families helps food pantries and food banks keep their shelves stocked during the summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in needs from their communities.
Since it launched in 2009, the national campaign has collected more than nine million pounds of food for donation.
