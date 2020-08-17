1 death and 26 more COVID-19 positives in Franklin and Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 17.
A female in her fifties from Williamson County, whose diagnosis was announced a couple of weeks ago, has passed away of COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, and one in their 50s
- Males: Four in their 20s
Williamson County
- Females: Five teenagers, three in their 30s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s
- Males: Three teenagers, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 583 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 252 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including eight deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county.
Of these positive cases, 330 have recovered in Williamson County and 134 have recovered in Franklin County.
