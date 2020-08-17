Crews respond to 3 separate deadly crashes in the Bootheel within 12 hours

BUTLER, NEW MADRID, PEMISCOT COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to three separate deadly crashes in three Bootheel counties within a 12 hour time span on Sunday, Aug. 16.
The crashes were in Butler, New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties.
The first crash happened at 5:44 a.m. in New Madrid County on Highway 60, approximately one mile east of Highway 61.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Karen G. Steele, 58 of Naylor, was driving an SUV and crashed into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer.
Naylor died at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
MSHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
At 9:06 a.m. emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway O, approximately one mile east of Interstate 55, in Pemiscot County.
MSHP said 42-year-old Corey L. Vandyke, of Jackson, Tennessee, for an unknown reason, drove his car off the left side of the road.
The car hit an embankment and flipped.
Vandyke died at the scene.
Troopers report Vandyke was not wearing a seat belt.
The third crash happened around 5:30 Sunday evening in Butler County.
According to MSHP, 60-year-old William T. Chambers, of Poplar Bluff, was driving east on Highway 60 when he pulled into the path of an eastbound semi-tractor trailer.
The car then hit the semi, went off the left side of the road and flipped.
Chambers was killed the crash.
The truck driver was not hurt.
MSHP reports both drivers were wearing seat belts.
