Cooler Morning with Patchy Fog

Patchy to light fog will be across the Heartland this morning. Cooler temperatures in the 60s have taken over and feeling more comfortable since moisture levels have decreased. Mostly sunny skies today will shape up nicely, but it will still be warm with high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. This is the warmest day of the week, but temperatures will have a big cool down in the low to mid 80s over the next 7 days.
Tonight, a moisture starved front will make its way through. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out over night into tomorrow morning. It may even bring a small chance of a shower in our southeastern counties Tuesday.
Overall, chances of rain/storms are very low this week. Slight chances may move back in by the weekend.
-Lisa
