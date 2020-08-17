Cooler Morning with Patchy Fog

Patchy to light fog will be across the Heartland this morning. Cooler temperatures in the 60s have taken over and feeling more comfortable since moisture levels have decreased. Mostly sunny skies today will shape up nicely, but it will still be warm with high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. This is the warmest day of the week, but temperatures will have a big cool down in the low to mid 80s over the next 7 days.