Cobden, Ill. police chief resigns; city holds meeting to fill position

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Cobden is in the process of finding a new police chief.
According to Mayor Paul Tomazzoli, Police Chief B.J. Hale put in his two weeks notice and is now working for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Despite a post on the Cobden Police Department’s Facebook page on August 12 saying Hale was leaving “due to some issues with how he and some former officers have been treated,” the mayor said he left on good terms with him.
Mayor Tomazzoli said said the police department staff is at three officers. He said they did have officers leave, but that the officers took jobs at other departments for better pay.
He said the city council will hold a meeting on Monday night, August 17 to find the new police chief.
