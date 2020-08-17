City of Carbondale reminding citizens to fill out census forms

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As we get closer to the last day to fill out your census, the City of Carbondale is making its final push.
With the state’s completion percentage being 68 percent, the city of Carbondale is 46 percent. Census workers are out and about in Carbondale.
“It’s only once every 10 years that we get to redo that count let’s make it as accurate as possible,” said census worker Rebecca Robinson.
She said the form is easy and quick to fill out.
“Some people might just be waiting and realize how easy it is,” she said. “You know it only takes less than 10 mins to do your own census online.”
At City Hall, Development Services Director Chris Wallace said they are trying to get everyone involved.
“The more people we have, the more money that’s allocated to our community,” he said.
Wallace said the census can help out a lot more than you think.
“It helps a number of ways, whether it’s social services, through the health department; transportation through one of our local bus services; any number of things,” he said. “You name it, they are funded through federal tax dollars in some way shape or form.”
Wallace said people who have not filled out their census should look for census workers out in the community.
“Our census partners are going to be out in the community a couple days of week, maybe more depending on their schedule,” Wallace said.
Rebecca Robinson said she will be helping out as much as she can.
Robinson also said census workers are reliable, they have to take an oath for office before they can serve.
“Every census bureau worker takes an oath of office and swears to protect that privacy,” she said. “If violated, it is a felony offense and give years in prison.”
Your 2020 Census has to be completed before September 30. You can click on this link for the Census to fill yours out.
