Centerstone to receive $2M grant for Zero Suicide initiative

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Ahead of National Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized in September, Centerstone has been awarded a $2 million grant to further develop and implement their Zero Suicide prevention initiative throughout its health system.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded the non-profit health system $400,000 each year of the next five years to fund the program.
Work to implement the grant is scheduled to begin by August 31.
The funds will be used through the Zero Suicide initiative to raise awareness of suicide, establish referral processes and improve care and outcomes for adults age 25 and older Centerstone’s system. The health system provides care in Illinois, Florida, Indiana and Tennessee.
According to Centerstone, the funding comes at critical time.
Suicide rates are reportedly on the rise nationally among all age groups, especially among adults between the ages of 25 and 44.
In 2018, suicide claimed the lives of more than 48,000 Americans and was ranked the 10th leading cause of death.
