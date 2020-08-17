Cape Girardeau hospital to offer own health insurance plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System announced on Monday it will offer health insurance for local employers.
Employers with five or more employees would be able to utilize Saint Francis Health Plans.
“It takes the middleman out,” said James L. Burke, chief administrative officer & general counsel for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Hospital officials say each plan is designed to keep care local.
For example, the Tier 1 level would give area employers access to all Saint Francis providers, as well as hundreds of other regional healthcare providers.
“It’s a premier product for the community we are called to serve,” said Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Emergency care would also be provided at the Tier 1 benefit level regardless of where care is provided, according to Saint Francis.
Hospital officials also stress that wellness and preventative care would be a focus.
According to Saint Francis, preventative health services are covered under all plans with no additional out-of-pocket cost when provided by the in-network providers.
James Burke said the failed agreement with UnitedHealthcare wasn’t the reason for launching the plan, but the situation with United made it more apparent that this was something they wanted to do.
In fact, he said they’ve been working on the plan for about three years.
“It’s an emerging trend and we want to be relevant,” said Burke.
The Saint Francis Healthcare System serves nearly 715,000 people across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.
They hope their plan meets the needs of several employers and their employees across the region.
“Our approach is designed to lower member and employer costs, improve member benefits, and establish long-term partnerships with care providers,” said Alex Ogburn, vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners.
When asked how much savings employers and/or employees could save, Ogburn couldn’t give a specific number, saying it depends on the plan and other factors.
Saint Francis recently met with several employers and brokers to tell them about the plan.
Some have already inquired online.
You can click here for more information and to submit a quote.
