Cape Girardeau City Council meeting highlights 8/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council met on Monday, August 17.
The following topics were discussed:
Dog and Cat Licensing Fee Elimination Ordinance Tabled
The Cape Girardeau City Council tabled an ordinance that would have eliminated the current dog and cat licensing requirement for city residents.
The fee for licensing the animals raises about $4,000 for Cape Girardeau each year.
The fee is collected by veterinarians and at city hall.
Council member Shannon Truxel raised questions on the number of animals that could be allowed on certain properties under the revised ordinance.
She also questioned why the city would want to remove a source of revenue.
Mayor Bob Fox stated that staff would bring forward ordinances that were difficult or not cost effective to enforce.
The ordinance was tabled until city staff had time to meet with council members.
Confederate Monument Update
Mayor Bob Fox says the boxed Confederate Monument at the New City Hall location is waiting for a larger crane to be brought to the site so it can be picked up and removed.
City Manager Scott Meyer said that several organizations have shown interest in housing the monument but not all of the proposals have been vetted.
Once that is done they will have a location to move the monument.
Scott Meyer Retirement
Mayor Bob Fox says the council is beginning the process of searching for a replacement city manager for when current city manager Scott Meyer retires.
Meyer has worked for the city for nine years.
Fox says the council will need to decide on how they want to proceed in hiring the next city manager.
It includes setting up an evaluation process and possibly hiring a national search firm.
The city manager’s position involves creating and implementing a budget, managing staff, and making recommendations to the council on a variety of city services and projects along with many other responsibilities.
The Mayor said Meyer is expected to retire in June of 2021.
