Calloway Co. swears in new Sheriff

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nicky Knight has been sworn in as Calloway County’s new Sheriff.
Knight has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.
He began his career at Murray PD, retired from Benton PD, worked as a Deputy for Calloway County for a period and then as a school resource officer for Murray PD.
Knight came back to the Sheriff’s Office six years ago as Sheriff Steger’s Chief Deputy.
Now he will continue to serve the citizens of Calloway County as their new Sheriff.
