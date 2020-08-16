Union City High School’s season-opening football game canceled; Two Lake County player’s tests positive

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City (UC) High School’s season-opening football game has been canceled due to two members of the visiting team. Lake County (LC), testing positive for COVID-19.
LC Athletic Director Mike Moore notified UC school officials Sunday afternoon that the entire LC team was quarantined.
Moore said that Lake County will also cancel its Week 2 game against Crockett County.
Per TSSAA rules, Union City will be credited with a win, and LC will have a “no-contest” on its record.
