Union City High School’s season-opening football game canceled; Two Lake County player’s tests positive
By Ashley Smith | August 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 4:33 PM

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) -  The Union City (UC) High School’s season-opening football game has been canceled due to two members of the visiting team. Lake County (LC), testing positive for COVID-19.

LC Athletic Director Mike Moore notified UC school officials Sunday afternoon that the entire LC team was quarantined.

Moore said that Lake County will also cancel its Week 2 game against Crockett County.

Per TSSAA rules, Union City will be credited with a win, and LC will have a “no-contest” on its record.

