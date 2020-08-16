390 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 3 p.m. Aug. 16, Gov. Beshear stated that there were at least 39,315 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
There was 390 new COVID-19 cases, and three new deaths reported Sunday.
This raises the total to 813 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“That’s three more families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
The deaths reported Sunday included a 73-year-old from Perry County and a 91-year-old from Franklin County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.
