Lead Like a GIRL Summit for high school students

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - There’s a women’s leadership and empowerment event for high school female students looking to set themselves up for a successful future.
Victoria Shore, a Marion High School Senior and Juliette Ambassador of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, planned the Lead Like a GIRL Summit. It’s set for September 5-7 at Pepsi MidAmerica in Marion.
The event will feature women with careers in a variety of fields. Participants will be able to ask speakers questions, tour Pepsi MidAmerica and take part in other activities. Plus, they will learn about being a GIRL - go-getter, risk taker, innovator and leader.
According to Shore, the young women will also gain skills to help them prepare for their future after high school.
“I just hope they leave just having a few more opportunities and inspiration in their mind about what they can do in their future. Because I know a lot of girls that are of the high school age are already faced with pressure to determine what they’re going to do when they leave high school. Or people are already asking them, what do you want to be, how do you want to change the world, and those are really big questions to answer,” said Shore.
Shore said those who participate must wear masks. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced.
To register for the Lead Like a GIRL Summit, email Shore at victoriasylvania@gmail.com. Registration is $30 and includes all meals and a t-shirt. It is not an overnight event.
Shore will complete her Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, by hosting the event.
She has been a Girl Scout for about ten years.
