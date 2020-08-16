First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The week ahead will feature a huge upper high over the west and a trough in the east. This will bring record heat to the west but unusually pleasant conditions to our region. Monday looks to be the warmest day of the work week, with southwest winds briefly kicking in ahead of another cold front. There could even be a few isolated showers Monday afternoon and evening as moisture increases ahead of this reinforcing front….but chances at this point look pretty low. Behind the front it will be cooler and less humid than normal from Tuesday thru Thursday….before we start to rebound by the weekend. Other than a small chance of showers Monday or Monday evening…the next chance of rain may not be until late next weekend.