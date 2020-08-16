First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

If you liked today’s weather, you’re going to like the upcoming week. There is a bit of fine print with temperatures and rain chances, but the overall pattern is looking unusually pleasant. The jet stream pattern across the country this week will include a ‘heat wave’ ridge in the west and cooler and less humid northwest flow in our area. This is unusual for August. On Monday we’ll warm up briefly as winds become westerly ahead of another cold front, but behind the front it will be cooler again from Tuesday thru Thursday. There could be a few isolated showers Monday evening and into early Tuesday as this next front moves through, but moisture will be limited so chances pretty low.
If there is a downside to this unusually comfortable pattern, it is that with limited moisture and lower dew points, there is little chance of rain. Other than an isolated shower Monday evening, we may not get any significant rain again until late next weekend or early the following week when we start getting back to a more normal pattern. Most of the region has had an unusually wet summer thus far, but some lawns and gardens will be getting dry by late next week.
