First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

If you liked today’s weather, you’re going to like the upcoming week. There is a bit of fine print with temperatures and rain chances, but the overall pattern is looking unusually pleasant. The jet stream pattern across the country this week will include a ‘heat wave’ ridge in the west and cooler and less humid northwest flow in our area. This is unusual for August. On Monday we’ll warm up briefly as winds become westerly ahead of another cold front, but behind the front it will be cooler again from Tuesday thru Thursday. There could be a few isolated showers Monday evening and into early Tuesday as this next front moves through, but moisture will be limited so chances pretty low.