First Alert: Mostly sunny, warm and less humid on Sunday

(KFVS) - Drier air will be blowing in from the north this morning.
There will still be some clouds and even a few showers possible through late morning in parts of Ky and Tennessee but other than that today should be mostly sunny and warm and noticeably less humid.
A nice northerly breeze will make it feel a bit like early fall.
Tonight will be mainly clear and a bit cooler, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s…maybe some upper 60s in the Missouri Bootheel.
The week ahead will feature record heat to the west but unusually pleasant conditions to our region.
Monday looks to be the warmest day of the work week.
There could even be a few isolated showers Monday afternoon and evening as moisture increases ahead of this reinforcing front….but chances at this point look pretty low.
Behind the front it will be cooler and less humid than normal from Tuesday thru Thursday….before we start to rebound by the weekend.
Other than a small chance of showers Monday or Monday evening…the next chance of rain may not be until late next weekend.
