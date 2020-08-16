Egyptian Health Department reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on August 16.
The individuals include:
Gallatin County
- One female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
White County
- One male, in his 50s, case status in progress
- One female, in her 70s, case status in progress
- One male, in his 80s, case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 139 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 88 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has had a total of 55 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.