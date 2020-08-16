Egyptian Health Department reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | August 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 12:26 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on August 16.

The individuals include:

Gallatin County

  • One female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One male, in his 50s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 70s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 80s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 139 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 88 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has had a total of 55 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

