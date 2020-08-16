Bi-County Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region on August 16. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | August 16, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 2:40 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on August 16.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: Two children over 10, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, and one in in their 70s
  • Males: One in their 30s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s

Williamson County

  • Males: Two children over 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, five in their 30s, and three in their 40s
  • Females: One teenager, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, and one in their 60s

To date, there have been a total of 564 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 245 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including six deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 290 have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.

