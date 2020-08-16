Bi-County Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on August 16.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: Two children over 10, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, and one in in their 70s
- Males: One in their 30s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Males: Two children over 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, five in their 30s, and three in their 40s
- Females: One teenager, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, and one in their 60s
To date, there have been a total of 564 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 245 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including six deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 290 have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.
