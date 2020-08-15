38,930 total coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 15, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 38,930 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
638 were newly reported Saturday.
The Governor stated, “When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone.”
There were six new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 810 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“That’s six other families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
The deaths reported Saturday included two men a 74-year-old man from Graves County, and an 89-year-old man from McCracken County.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said, “We all have crucial roles to play in the battle against the novel coronavirus. Now, more than ever, we have to renew our commitment to work together to protect ourselves, our friends, our families, and our communities. This week outpaced the number of new cases last week and, if we become complacent, our hard-fought containment of the coronavirus could slip from our grasp.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.