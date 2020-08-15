Southern Illinois Health Department helps people with census

"If someone doesn't complete their census, then the U.S. Government looks at it and says, 'well, I guess they don't live there' or whoever it is," Rhine said. "They think that the resources aren't needed because those numbers aren't there. So we need everybody in the southern seven region and, as well as, throughout the state and the country to get their census done so we know we've got resources done going into the next 10 years."