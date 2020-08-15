Southern Illinois Health Department helps people with census

GONDOLA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department in Southern Illinois is trying to make sure they help as many people do their census as they can before the deadline.
They were set up in Pope County on Saturday at the Chocolate Factory where they presented an Ice Cream Social event, with special guest Mason Ramsey, to help promote and encourage those who haven't done their census to take a couple minutes to make sure they are counted.
On August 4th, Pope County reported less than a 1/3rd census response from residents, the lowest in the southern seven counties.
Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine said an incomplete census affects many programs and resources in the counties and the state for children, adults, businesses and more.
"If someone doesn't complete their census, then the U.S. Government looks at it and says, 'well, I guess they don't live there' or whoever it is," Rhine said. "They think that the resources aren't needed because those numbers aren't there. So we need everybody in the southern seven region and, as well as, throughout the state and the country to get their census done so we know we've got resources done going into the next 10 years."
Rhine said the last time they had a census a decade ago, they had an under-count and lost out of more than 12 million dollars just in the southern seven counties of Illinois alone.
"We can't afford to do that going forward," Rhine said. "With more flooding, more natural disasters, trying to deal with pandemics and making sure people of this region are getting the resources they need, it's vital to our area that everyone gets counted. And not just for those resources, but for our schools, hospitals and local businesses so we need to make sure they get that done."
Rhine said if you haven’t completed your census, you can go to https://my2020census.gov/ or call the Southern Seven Health Department if you need any assistance in completing it.
