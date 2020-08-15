Southeast Missouri State University students start moving in for fall semester

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred Southeast Missouri students started the move in process for the fall semester.
This was day one of a week long drive through event where students checked in through a series of tents which include a health tent, acquiring parking passes, a face mask kit, room keys and more.
SEMO University Resident Life Director Kendra Skinner said it's great to be able to offer a drive through service for them to keep everyone as safe as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
She said it's also great to see students returning to campus again from such a long break.
"It's so nice to have the students back on campus," Skinner said. "It's been so long since they've left us in such a different and fast manner than we're typically used to. So it's really exciting to have them back and see how excited they are to be back on campus with us as well."
After the registration process and collecting the necessary items, students headed to their rooms and started moving in.
"We've heard so much from students saying they just want a sense of normal," Skinner said. "I think coming back to campus and getting back into classes, or starting college for the first time, it provides that little piece of normalcy for them when everything else is going on."
Skinner said they are spreading out the students moving in on various days throughout the week and have limited the number of people to help them move in to help minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
