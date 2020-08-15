SEMI crash in median restricts I-24 westbound to 1 lane at 45mm in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane at the 45 mile marker in Lyon County due to a SEMI crash in the median.
All westbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane at this crash site.
It is not known if the truck's load of washing machines will have to be off-loaded before it can be removed.
At this time, both eastbound lanes are open.
Estimated duration is two hours, or 3 p.m.
Timely traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 1 can be found here www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.
