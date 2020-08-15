Rain, storms possible this afternoon and evening

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be the primary impact this morning.
A dense fog advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for portions of Tennessee.
Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s to low 70s today.
Heading into the afternoon hours it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
It will also be hot and humid.
This afternoon there is a small chance of an isolated shower/storm ahead of a cold front.
The front will move in during the late afternoon/early evening which may spark up additional storms in our northwestern counties.
Most will stay below severe limits, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong/severe storm with damaging winds.
Heavy rain and frequent lightning can be anticipated with any development today.
The bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will see clouds and possibly a few sprinkles waking up early Sunday morning.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, feel like temperatures may be in the mid 90s.
Parts of the region will see temperature in the 60s overnight.
Below average temperatures stick with us heading into next week.
We are looking to mainly stay dry and see less humid air around.
