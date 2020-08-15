2 more Saline Co. residents, 2 more White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

By Jessica Ladd | August 15, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 1:06 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported on August 15, 2020, that four more Southeastern Illinois residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 139 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 85 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has had a total of 53 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

