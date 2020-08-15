2 more Saline Co. residents, 2 more White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported on August 15, 2020, that four more Southeastern Illinois residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
White County
- One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 139 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 85 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has had a total of 53 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
