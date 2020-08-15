Martin Tenn. man arrested for especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping

Martin Tenn. man arrested for especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping
While in the house, Stewart ate some food, changed clothes and made the teenager make a phone call for him, to his fiance. (Source: WMBF News)
By Ashley Smith | August 14, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 11:25 PM

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Brandon Ray Stewart of Martin, Tenn. has been arrested for aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of less than $1000.

On Aug. 14, 12:31 p.m., a 911 call was received by the Weakley County 911 Center that stated someone had broken into a house on Chicken Road east of Dresden Tenn., with a teenage girl inside.

While in the house, Stewart ate some food, changed clothes and made the teenager make a phone call for him, to his fiance.

Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrived 7 minutes later, after the call.

They learned that Stewart had run from the house in an unknown direction.

Investigators showed the teenage girl a picture of Stewart.

She identified him as the person who broke in the house.

The night before, during a traffic stop, Stewart had run on foot from Deputy Gary Eddings.

Clothes that had been taken from the home were found in a wooded area near by.

At around 4:30 p.m., agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force brought a tracking dog to the scene.

Stewart was found about a half mile from the home in a wooded area.

He was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.