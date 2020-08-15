Martin Tenn. man arrested for especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Brandon Ray Stewart of Martin, Tenn. has been arrested for aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of less than $1000.
On Aug. 14, 12:31 p.m., a 911 call was received by the Weakley County 911 Center that stated someone had broken into a house on Chicken Road east of Dresden Tenn., with a teenage girl inside.
While in the house, Stewart ate some food, changed clothes and made the teenager make a phone call for him, to his fiance.
Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrived 7 minutes later, after the call.
They learned that Stewart had run from the house in an unknown direction.
Investigators showed the teenage girl a picture of Stewart.
She identified him as the person who broke in the house.
The night before, during a traffic stop, Stewart had run on foot from Deputy Gary Eddings.
Clothes that had been taken from the home were found in a wooded area near by.
At around 4:30 p.m., agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force brought a tracking dog to the scene.
Stewart was found about a half mile from the home in a wooded area.
He was taken into custody.
