Foggy Saturday Morning

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid. During the afternoon, there is a small chance of an isolated shower/storm ahead of a cold front. The front will move in during the late afternoon/early evening which may spark up additional storms in our northwestern counties. Most will stay below severe limits, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong/severe storm with damaging winds. Heavy rain and frequent lightning can be anticipated with any development today. The bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will see clouds and possibly a few sprinkles waking up early Sunday morning as the front moves into these our southeastern counties. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, feel like temperatures may be in the mid 90s.