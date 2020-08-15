Foggy Saturday Morning

Patchy to dense fog will be the primary impact this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued until 9PM for portions of Tennessee. Temperatures starting off the day in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid. During the afternoon, there is a small chance of an isolated shower/storm ahead of a cold front. The front will move in during the late afternoon/early evening which may spark up additional storms in our northwestern counties. Most will stay below severe limits, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong/severe storm with damaging winds. Heavy rain and frequent lightning can be anticipated with any development today. The bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will see clouds and possibly a few sprinkles waking up early Sunday morning as the front moves into these our southeastern counties. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, feel like temperatures may be in the mid 90s.
Tonight, as the front moves through it will provide additional cloud cover. A few more areas behind the front will see the 60s.
Below average temperatures stick with us heading into next week. We are looking to mainly stay dry and see less humid air around.
-Lisa
