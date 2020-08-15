First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The weather pattern for the next several days will feature a developing heat wave in the west, and a cooler and less humid northwest flow pattern for our region. There is still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this Saturday evening as a weak front moves through (we are in a marginal risk of severe) otherwise it should be a quiet and mild night. Sunday will be a bit less hot (highs in the 80s) but dew points should fall enough to make it noticeably less humid…with mainly sunny skies.