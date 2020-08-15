First Alert: Cooler weather is headed our way

(KFVS) - Brian Alworth says that the weather pattern for the next several days will feature a developing heat wave in the west, and a cooler and less humid northwest flow pattern.
There is still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday evening, otherwise it should be a quiet and mild night.
Sunday will be a bit less hot with highs in the 80s, but dew points should fall enough to make it noticeably less humid.
The week ahead will be unusually nice for mid-August…with mostly below average temps and dew points.
The only downside will be a developing dry stretch, with little chance of rain until next weekend.
The warmest day will be Monday, with highs about 85 to 90, but it will be cooler Tuesday thru Thursday with daytime highs about 80 to 85, and lows in the 50s and 60s.
