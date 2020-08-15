Car was struck by train in Hayti; 2 dead

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a Chevrolet Impala was struck by a train in Hayti.
Around 5:41 p.m., the Hayti Fire Department responded, the Impala had been hit broad side.
It was pushed about 50 yards south from the Gettings Lane Crossing.
It was left upside down, in a deep ditch.
Coroner Jim Brimhall was summoned, and the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
“Several trains pass through Hayti every day and night. Stop look, and listen at all Railroad crossing.” stressed Chief Whitener.
