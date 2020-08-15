Bi-County Health reports over a dozen new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on August 15. (Source: OBEX)
By Jessica Ladd | August 15, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 12:46 PM

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One teenager, one in their 40s, and one in their 50s
  • Males: One in their 20s and one in their 40s

Williamson County

  • Males: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 60s, and one in their 70s
  • Females: One toddler, one teenager, one in their 20s, and one in their 60s

To date, there have been a total of 539 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 237 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19, including six deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 290 have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.

