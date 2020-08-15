Bi-County Health reports over a dozen new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on August 15.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 40s, and one in their 50s
- Males: One in their 20s and one in their 40s
Williamson County
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 60s, and one in their 70s
- Females: One toddler, one teenager, one in their 20s, and one in their 60s
To date, there have been a total of 539 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 237 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19, including six deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 290 have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.
