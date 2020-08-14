SIU receives research grant

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a $279,000 grant to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
The grant will fund the Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biology Departments’ project to research novel mechanisms in DNA mismatch repair.
“We are lucky to have top-notch schools like Southern Illinois University right here in our own backyard,” said Bost. “If there is ever a moment when our country needs scientific breakthroughs in research, now is the time. I am thrilled that these funds will help researchers at SIU make a lasting impact on public health.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.