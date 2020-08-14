Poplar Bluff nurse earns the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Lisa Bernstein, a nurse with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The nomination stated that Bernstein “has the highest respect for our veterans,” She “spent endless amounts of time with (hospice) veterans to ensure they do not die alone – especially in this time of COVID-19 (isolation).”
The nomination described how Bernstein “has been observed sitting with veterans, playing music for them, singing with them, or giving a tender ‘we love you’ to those needing it most.
Bernstein is a licensed practical nurse who was born and raised in Poplar Bluff who has long-wanted to work at VA.
The award was presented on August 13, 2020. It included a sculpture called The Healer’s Touch.
Chandra Miller, Associate Director for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, said, “Lisa exhibits the highest standards of professionalism and compassion and is very deserving of this award. She demonstrates our ICARE Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence in everything she does. We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
