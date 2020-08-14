Patchy to Dense Fog This Morning

Patchy to dense fog may form again this morning especially in areas that saw rainfall yesterday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out for the first half of today, but we will be watching again this afternoon for isolated to scattered rain and storms once again. These can produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning. High temps will be in the mid 80s. Areas that are not seeing rain can feel-like the low 90s.
As we head into the weekend, Saturday looks to mainly be dry with more sunshine. However, our northwestern counties could see some rain/storms by the afternoon and evening hours.
Sunday, a frontal system moves through which could trigger an isolated shower and/or storm.
Next week is looking to be another great week in August with below normal temps and dew points. There will be a few very small chances of rain but overall it is looking to be very comfortable.
-Lisa
