2,264 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,264 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths, on Friday, August 14.
The health department reported 202,691 total cases, including 7,721 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently 3,285,348 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8-August 14 is 4.1 percent.
