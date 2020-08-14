MVC postpones fall schedules, championships

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Conference announced it has postponed conference schedules and championships for fall sports.
The decision was based on uncertainty around the ability to play full-season league schedules safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lack of fall NCAA championship opportunity.
This impacts MVC sports that compete in their championship seasons in the fall, such as men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The conference will continue to evaluate options for competition in these sports and potentially participating in NCAA championships in spring 2021.
Plans for MVC-sponsored winter sports such as men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, women’s swimming and diving; as well as spring sports such as baseball, softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field; are not impacted at this time.
According to the MVC, during the fall months, student-athletes in all sports will be allowed to participate in athletically-related activities like nonconference competition, practices, strength and conditioning sessions and team meetings.
At Southern Illinois University, coaches said:
