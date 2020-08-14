MVC postpones fall schedules and championships

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Conference has announced the postponement of conference schedules and championships in MVC-sponsored fall sports.
The decision impacts MVC sports that compete in their championship seasons in the fall, such as men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
The Conference will continue to look at options for conducting MVC competition.
Potentially, the Conference may participating in NCAA championships during the spring of 2021.
Plans for MVC-sponsored winter sports and spring sports are not impacted at this time.
